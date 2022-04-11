Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,977 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 33,977 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,189,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,066,000 after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 2,210.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,277,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,489,000 after purchasing an additional 30,205 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $992,298. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IBTX stock opened at $69.14 on Monday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Independent Bank Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBTX shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

