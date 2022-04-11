Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 55,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Signal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal Co. has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

