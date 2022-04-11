Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the third quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 87.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total transaction of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $78.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.52. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

