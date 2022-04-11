YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.98

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $69.98 and last traded at $70.06, with a volume of 19282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.
About YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
