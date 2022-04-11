Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,765. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.