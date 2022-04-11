Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,765. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average is $109.76.

Xylem (NYSE:XYLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Xylem (NYSE:XYL)

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.