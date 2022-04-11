Xponance Inc. Invests $818,000 in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,529,000 after buying an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 286,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 119,094 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 88,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 74,625 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.09.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $171,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $1,562,455.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,985. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

