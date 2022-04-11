Xponance Inc. Has $828,000 Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after acquiring an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 38.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total value of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 134,261 shares of company stock valued at $14,274,334. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DKS opened at $104.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.85. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.42 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

