Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $416,301,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 7.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 28.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

NYSE:BWA opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.74.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.