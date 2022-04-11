Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after buying an additional 6,048,140 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 4,429,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 2,284,498 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,182,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after buying an additional 2,074,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4,915.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,326,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

