Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in SLM by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. SLM Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

