Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.27.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $67,796.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

