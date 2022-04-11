Xponance Inc. Acquires 7,625 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,651 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,300,657 shares of the airline’s stock worth $375,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,652 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,125,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $248,438,000 after acquiring an additional 532,637 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,013,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $164,444,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,512,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.19. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $26.04.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

