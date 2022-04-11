XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $51.10 Million

XMON (XMON) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. Over the last week, XMON has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market capitalization of $51.10 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $34,180.15 or 0.81165300 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.22 or 0.07504364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.52 or 0.99650306 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

