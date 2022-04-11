Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (OTCMKTS:XBC.V – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XBC.V. TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.74 and a twelve month high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

