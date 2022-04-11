Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.50

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.50 and last traded at $74.78, with a volume of 4797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,722,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,459,000 after acquiring an additional 307,473 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,988,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,873,000 after buying an additional 134,559 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 186,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

