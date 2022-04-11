Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $78.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.56.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.82 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.88%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.