Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.56.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $74.82 on Monday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.07.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.