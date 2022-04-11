Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.36. 182,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.07. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $75.41.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.56.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

