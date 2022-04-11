Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 7,750 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.06% of DermTech worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMTK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DermTech by 160.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DermTech by 73.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in DermTech by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DermTech by 13.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DMTK traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.76. 13,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.37. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market cap of $380.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.86.

DermTech ( NASDAQ:DMTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DMTK. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens started coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DermTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

