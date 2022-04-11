Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 857 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 49,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,535 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 76,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.
NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.47. 56,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,243. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.71.
