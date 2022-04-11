Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $111.55. 19,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.