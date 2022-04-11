Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.73.

NYSE:APD remained flat at $$251.20 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,481. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

