Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys New Shares in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 196.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 59,413 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $827,000.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

AKRO traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,194. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.72 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.12). Analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $213,691.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,700 shares of company stock valued at $565,191 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.