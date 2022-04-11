Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $405.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,734. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $372.13 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.88 and a 200 day moving average of $415.42.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

