Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,300 ($69.51) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,900 ($38.03) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.70) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,805.77 ($49.91).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,749 ($36.05) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 2,250 ($29.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,478 ($71.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,317.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,116.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The company has a market cap of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.18), for a total transaction of £4,055,000 ($5,318,032.79).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

