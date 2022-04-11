Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wipro by 3.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wipro by 27.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wipro by 20.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,617,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 620,454 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Wipro by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,101,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Wipro by 29.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 399,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 91,449 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Wipro Limited has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.