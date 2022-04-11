Wing Finance (WING) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.18 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $23.15 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.48 or 0.00022483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.61 or 0.07587848 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,172.49 or 1.00011560 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,442,371 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

