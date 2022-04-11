Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Widepoint has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Get Widepoint alerts:

Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.