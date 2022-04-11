Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE WYY opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a PE ratio of 87.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20. Widepoint has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.31.
Widepoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
