Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whiting Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Whiting Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.88.

WLL stock opened at $80.32 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.48.

Whiting Petroleum ( NYSE:WLL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

