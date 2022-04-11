White Pine Investment CO Sells 952 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,212 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

