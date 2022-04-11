WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,086.17 ($27.36).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.16) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,741 ($22.83) to GBX 1,737 ($22.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($28.59) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday.

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,454.50 ($19.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($16.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,931.50 ($25.33). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,522.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,546.88.

In related news, insider Marion Sears bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,428 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £7,140 ($9,363.93).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

