Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.
In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.
About Western New England Bancorp (Get Rating)
Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.
