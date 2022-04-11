Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36. Western New England Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. Analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 4,281 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $39,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last 90 days. 5.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

