Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.38.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $96.69. 30,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,463. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.74 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 312.82%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.