Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $133.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HZNP. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.67.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.81 and a 200-day moving average of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a one year low of $83.42 and a one year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.38, for a total value of $2,809,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,410 shares of company stock valued at $60,828,912 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.