Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share.

PFSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

NYSE PFSI opened at $47.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.65. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 120,117 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.