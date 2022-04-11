WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.46

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $105.46 and last traded at $103.93, with a volume of 3680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.29.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after acquiring an additional 81,598 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,816,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,401,000 after acquiring an additional 103,432 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 453,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

