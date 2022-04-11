WebDollar Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, WebDollar has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $119,805.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WebDollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00059700 BTC.

WebDollar Coin Profile

WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,155,050,128 coins and its circulating supply is 14,207,101,871 coins. The official message board for WebDollar is medium.com/@webdollar . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official website is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WebDollar directly using US dollars.

