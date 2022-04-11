WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Raised to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on WDFC. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $186.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.44 and a 12 month high of $289.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $200.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.98.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of WD-40 by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

