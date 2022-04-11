Watsco, Inc. (WSO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95.

Watsco has a payout ratio of 71.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $12.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.2%.

WSO stock opened at $300.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $252.50 and a fifty-two week high of $318.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,407,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,120,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

