Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $438,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.83.

In other Watsco news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $300.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.50 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.63%.

About Watsco (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.