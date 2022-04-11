Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Cut to “Hold” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$135.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCN. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from C$165.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a C$142.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a C$147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$144.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$147.86.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$182.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$46.84 billion and a PE ratio of 61.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$165.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$165.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.53. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$142.72 and a 12 month high of C$183.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.59%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

