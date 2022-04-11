Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Raised to “Overweight” at Atlantic Securities

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 63.73% from the stock’s previous close.

DISCA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

