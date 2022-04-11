Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lessened by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,124 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,750,993,000 after acquiring an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 139,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after acquiring an additional 131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

VMC stock opened at $176.91 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $163.00 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

