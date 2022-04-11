Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VJET stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63.

About Voxeljet

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on sale, production, and development of 3D printers; and provides consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

