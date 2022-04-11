Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vontier by 68.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,178,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after acquiring an additional 480,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Vontier by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 34,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

In other news, CAO Lynn Ross sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $194,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VNT opened at $25.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 117.63% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

VNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Vontier from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Vontier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.