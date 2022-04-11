Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

NASDAQ VVOS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.92. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVOS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 554.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 305,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 258,445 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $636,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 73.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 329,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 139,583 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 108,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

