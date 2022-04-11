Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $468,600.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.48. 414,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,006. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 2.21.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.03%.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

