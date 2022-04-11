Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Stock Position Lowered by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth $54,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

In other news, CEO Martin P. Waters sold 75,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $3,495,565.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $48.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

