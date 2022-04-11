VerusCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $79.02 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 11th. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $79.02 million and $63,457.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,764,577 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

