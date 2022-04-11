Verra Mobility (VRRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/6/2022 – Verra Mobility was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

4/1/2022 – Verra Mobility had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $18.00.

3/29/2022 – Verra Mobility is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Verra Mobility was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Shares of VRRM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.41. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.60.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

